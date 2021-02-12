Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Hamilton 70-year-old

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 70-year-old Thelma Blackwood of Hamilton.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said Blackwood was last seen walking away from her residence on Cleveland Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Blackwood was wearing a brown coat, sweatpants and glasses. The release said she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.
Blackwood suffers from depression and other serious medical conditions, and the sheriff’s office said it is concerned for her safety.
Police said to call 911 if you see the missing adult, or you can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the Butler County Sheriff’s office or hear the alert information.