Englewood man accused of running stop sign in Dayton crash pleads guilty

He was sentenced to community control sanctions with intensive probation supervision for up to five years. He also was ordered to pay approximately $6,000 in restitution to the victims.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Mayfield was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35 east on Otterbein Avenue when he did not stop at a stop sign at the Parkhill Drive intersection and hit a 2010 Cadillac DTS, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact pushed the Infiniti into a tree and then the car caught fire. The Cadillac went off the left side of the road and rolled onto its top.

Mayfield was reportedly speeding at the time of the crash.

The 56-year-old man driving the Cadillac was seriously injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the crash report. Two boys, ages 15 and 13, who were also in the Cadillac, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Mayfield also had minor injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.