Indicted Montgomery County clerk of courts can stay in office, judicial panel rules

Under Ohio law, some state offices have authority to remove elected county officials from office if the official faces felony charges that relate “to the public official’s administration of, or conduct in the performance of the duties of, the office of the public official.”

The Ohio Auditor’s Office filed a request to initiate the suspension process on Aug. 8. The Ohio Supreme Court appointed retired judges William Klatt, Jerry McBride and Jeffrey Ingraham to serve on the special commission tasked with determining if Foley’s charges “adversely affects the functioning” of his office.

The special commission returned its decision this week.

“The Special Prosecutor failed to offer sufficient facts to warrant this Special Commission finding Mr. Foley continuing in his role as Clerk of Courts would adversely affect the function of the office and/or adversely affect the rights and interest of the public,” the group of judges stated in their decision, obtained by the Dayton Daily News in a public records request. “Accordingly, Mr. Foley shall not be suspended from public office.”

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Foley’s office and the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office for comment on the decision.

Charges filed against Foley and Montgomery County Municipal Judge James Piergies came after a lengthy investigation by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit, which included the 2022 raid of Foley’s office.

Piergies was automatically disqualified from serving on the bench when he was charged with felony counts and is suspended with pay, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Montgomery County Democrats and Republicans alike have called on Foley to step down from his position.

Foley has maintained his innocence, saying he has no intention of backing down from his office or his reelection bid. Foley faces Democratic challenger Lynn Cooper this fall.