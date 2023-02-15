Englewood police recover $170K worth of stolen MVCTC equipment in residential garage

Englewood Police recovered over $170,000 worth of equipment stolen from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center earlier this month, the department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, Englewood detectives executed a search warrant of a single-family home and detached garage in the 200-block of Calumet Lane in Dayton where they made the discovery.
Police records show the thefts took place in the early hours of Feb. 8. At 2:15 a.m., Englewood Police responded to a burglary alarm at the MVCTC, located at 6800 Hoke Road. Bryan James Lewis, 28, of Lewisburg, was arrested on site and subsequently charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property in connection with the thefts, according to a police report.
Lewis was booked at the Montgomery County Jail but has since been released.
A second suspect, a 43-year-old male from Dayton who has yet to be charged, is also listed within the report. The suspect has not been named pending the filing of charges.
Items reported stolen included a Vizio Smart TV, an Amazon box full of items mailed to the CTC, multiple toolboxes with assorted tools, a Lincoln Electric Welder, Bacharach Fyright Test Kit, Robinair dial-a-charge, Sony DVD player, Bacharach Combustion Test Kit, two Heavy Duty High Vacuum Pump, Robinair Thermistor Vacuum Gauge, Pitsburg 2-Ton Jack and stand, and multiple Yellow Jacket Pressure Gauges.
All items were recovered during Wednesday’s search.
About the Author