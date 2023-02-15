Englewood police recover $170K worth of stolen MVCTC equipment in residential garage

On Wednesday morning, Englewood detectives executed a search warrant of a single-family home and detached garage in the 200-block of Calumet Lane in Dayton where they made the discovery.

Police records show the thefts took place in the early hours of Feb. 8. At 2:15 a.m., Englewood Police responded to a burglary alarm at the MVCTC, located at 6800 Hoke Road. Bryan James Lewis, 28, of Lewisburg, was arrested on site and subsequently charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property in connection with the thefts, according to a police report.