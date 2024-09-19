Enon man accused of shooting, killing man during altercation in Dayton indicted

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Morgan is accused of shooting and killing of 32-year-old Korwyn Moore on Sept. 7.

Morgan and Moore were in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive when they reportedly got into an altercation.

As Morgan was driving away, he fired from the driver’s side window, hitting the vehicle and Moore, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

Moore was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and died early the next day.

Witness and surveillance video confirmed there was an altercation in the parking lot, according to the prosecutor’s office. Morgan reportedly fired several rounds at Moore.

Morgan is also accused of trying to repair the damage to the vehicle to conceal evidence, an affidavit stated.

He is being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.