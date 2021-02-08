Episode 1: May the floss be with you!

First of all, start early. Parents should begin brushing their child’s teeth as soon as the first tooth erupts. One might say, “This is the way.” By doing so, your child will become familiar with the toothbrush and more readily accept the routine.

You can use a children’s toothbrush or soft, wet towel if your Baby Yoda has just a few front teeth. I let my 1-year-old hold a toothbrush in one hand while I sneak in with another.

Even if your child has spacing between their teeth, flossing is still important. Most grocery stores have colorful and kid-friendly flossers that can make the routine more attractive and help develop the skill.

It’s also a good idea to have your children start to time themselves or you while brushing. A good rule of thumb: Our elementary-age stormtroopers should be brushing twice a day and for two minutes. Be a good Wookiee and start these habits early.

By age 6 or 7, most kids have developed the manual dexterity to brush their own teeth. Until then, Mom and Dad Skywalker are in charge.

No matter who is doing the brushing, try and make it fun. Sing the “Star Wars” theme song while you or they brush, or buy a toothbrush with his/her favorite cartoon character on it. Lightsaber toothbrush, maybe?

I have spoken. May the floss be with you!