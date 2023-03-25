Equinox has more bang for the buck

On looks, the 2023 version remains mostly unchanged. And that’s OKbecause the Equinox has modern looks with sleek chrome accents. The grille has thin chrome features that tie the front end together. The headlights seem a little outdated considering the look of most head lamps of today’s modern vehicles. The back end loses that attractive chrome styling and seems to need something more to make it pop.

As such, the back side of the Equinox lacks styling and distinction. I don’t generally throw the “b-word” around much as it’s too subjective, but the back of the Equinox is quite boring.

Inside is where the Equinox redeems itself. The interior of the Equinox is one of the nicest cabins within this price range. Quality materials are used throughout. The Equinox is categorized as a five-passenger vehicle, although in the back seat only two adults would fit comfortably as it lacks adequate shoulder room for three adults. The legroom and headroom are accommodating, however. And the rear seat comfort is good.

Behind the back seat there’s 29.9 cubic feet of cargo area, which ranks in the middle of this segment. Fold the rear seat down and that area expands to 63.9 cubic feet, which puts the useful in SUV.

General Motor’s infotainment system is always one of the best, most intuitive systems in the industry. In the RS trim of the Equinox there’s an 8-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. There are USB data ports in the back seat and the front seat along with a 120-volt power outlet.

Overall, the interior of the Equinox is the highlight of this vehicle and where you get a lot for your money. Speaking of money, the Equinox RS with AWD has a base price of $32,000. My tester came with several features and packages, including the RS Leather Package and a power sunroof that made the final MSRP $37,710.

The Equinox has an EPA rating of 24 mpg/city and 30 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving, I averaged nearly 28 mpg.

It’s hard to discuss money and what is and isn’t a value. But most SUVs I get to drive go north of $50,000 and have about the same offering as this Equinox does with a significantly lower price tag. Now, with that lower price there’s some downfall, including a pedestrian performance and dull looks. But for total overall value the Equinox hits the mark.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Chevy Equinox RS

Price/As tested price................................................ $32,000/$37,710

Mileage.......................................... 24 mpg/city; 30 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 175 hp/203 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ San Luis Potosi, Mexico