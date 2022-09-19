Evans Arena auto lot properties sold for $7.25M

Evans Arena auto dealership properties on Shiloh Springs Road were recently sold for $7.25 million, according to recent Montgomery County records.
Martin Realty of Montgomery County Ohio LLC purchased the nearly 20-acre total property from 924 Shiloh Springs Road LLC, which is an limited liability company owned by James Evans Jr., according to deed records.
In all, four parcels were sold for that amount — parcels of 5.3 acres, 11.4 acres, 2 acres and about an eighth of an acre. At least one of the parcels is zoned “commercial vacant land,” while the other three are set aside for “auto car sales and services.”
Records date the sales as last Thursday. A recent note on the dealership’s Facebook page says the dealership has been sold and inventory is being liquidated.
The Evans Arena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 924 Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Twp. reopened in the fall of 2019 after suffering great damage in the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes that year.
The morning after the EF-4 tornado came through late on Memorial Day, Jim Evans got past the police barricades in front of his business, which had been located near the former Hara Arena, which was also greatly damaged in the tornadoes. (The arena was demolished in September 2020.)
“Got to the property and was literally ... shocked,” Evans told this news outlet in December 2019.
The dealership’s big sign was toppled and cars were damaged in unexpected ways.
Evans is a third-generation car dealer who in the mid-1990s tried to retire from the industry. Evans — whose grandfather started a car dealership in the Miami area in 1927 — sold his family’s Florida dealerships in 1998 to AutoNation, then served as a vice president for the company for seven years.
In 2005, Evans left AutoNation. He started investigating opportunities to get back into the business, and acquired his first Dayton-area dealerships in 2007.
In June 2021, Evans decided to focus the future of his local dealerships on Volkswagen and BMW after selling his Volvo franchise back to Volvo.
A message seeking comment was sent to Evans Monday.
About the Author