Evenflo rebrands to Goodbaby; Piqua plant eyes 2 new products, automation

The event was held “to inform and to celebrate with the city of Piqua along with surrounding communities of our official re-grand opening under a new ownership, Goodbaby Industrial Group,” said Jeff Kochersperger, plant manager. “This allows the Piqua factory to take advantage of Goodbaby Industrial Group global manufacturing capabilities and best practices to grow up to the next level and expose to all brands globally for more business opportunities.”

The Piqua plant will have two new products launching at year’s end.

“The first step is to make the current facility efficient by fully utilizing the existing space plus expansion,” Kochersperger said. “With the new volumes projected, we are going to increase the labor hiring, especially with high-end professionalism and expertise. The target is to make Goodbaby Industrial Group Piqua competitive by achieving automation.”