dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ex-police officer’s rape conviction upheld on appeal

Kevin C. Wright of West Milton was convicted of felony rape of a person under age 13.

caption arrowCaption
Kevin C. Wright of West Milton was convicted of felony rape of a person under age 13.

Local News
By
51 minutes ago

Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of former West Milton police officer Kevin Wright on three felony counts of rape of a girl under age 13.

In a decision filed Friday, the court said the convictions were supported by the evidence and that evidence did not support 10 claimed errors during the trial.

Wright, 35, was found guilty in April 2021 by a Miami County jury. He was accused of repeated sexual conduct with the minor between 2017 and December 2019.

Both Wright and the girl testified during the Common Pleas Court trial.

Judge Stacy Wall subsequently sentenced Wright to 10 years to life in prison on each of the charges and ordered him to serve the sentences consecutively.

ExplorePrevious: Details on Wright's court case, sentencing

Wright’s appeal was filed by attorney Stephen Palmer of Columbus. The appeal claimed, among other things, that the court erred in admitting testimony of an expert witness for the prosecution and that the prosecutor engaged in misconduct with statements made in his closing argument. It also argued Wright received ineffective assistance of legal counsel. The court rejected the appeal claims.

In Other News
1
Zero juveniles caught breaking Dayton curfew law during sweep
2
Traffic fatalities up over Memorial Day holiday in Ohio
3
Greater Dayton RTA will provide free weekend rides all summer long
4
Wear Orange event to raise awareness of gun violence Friday in Dayton
5
Safety about more than just phones for teen drivers

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top