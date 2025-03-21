Ex-Yellow Springs doctor Gronbeck sentenced on more patient neglect charges

“Because of the resolve of his victims, he is now a convicted felon who will never practice medicine again,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.

In February, Gronbeck pleaded no contest to a bill of information to one count of gross patient neglect, and one count of attempted patient abuse. He also pleaded no contest to a second bill of information, including 12 counts of gross patient neglect.

The first set of charges is considered a misdemeanor. The second set makes it a felony.

Gronbeck’s sentencing regarding this second bill of information was Friday. While the prosecution is “not completely satisfied” with the result of the case, Gronbeck will never be able to practice medicine again, Hayes said.

“The resolution reached in the case was made necessary because of factual developments that occurred after the case was indicted. Based on these developments, it became clear that the state of Ohio would not be able to prove the original charges against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hayes said. “The state is satisfied that Gronbeck will no longer be able to victimize anyone ever again under the guise of medical treatment.”

Gronbeck, of Bath Twp., was arrested in October 2022 and indicted on 50 charges of sex crimes, allegedly committed when he worked at the former Yellow Springs Primary Care, which is now shut down.

Gronbeck’s medical license was permanently revoked in January of 2022 amid accusations of sexual misconduct against his patients. He was accused of several acts of sexual misconduct with eight patients under his care between 2013 and 2022, filings from the State Medical Board of Ohio show.

Documents from the state medical board further accuse Gronbeck of writing a patient a prescription for Rivastigmine patches, commonly used to treat Alzheimer’s and dementia, and then instructing her to hand out the patches to his employees.

Gronbeck is also facing several ongoing civil lawsuits in addition to the criminal case.