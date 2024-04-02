Expecting storms, Wright-Patt dismisses personnel two hours early

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Government support contractors must abide by the terms of their contracts and consult with their companies for guidance, the base’s message added.

Showers and thunderstorms were likely this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm expected after 1 p.m.

Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. In fact, most of Southwestern and much of Central Ohio are under a “severe weather outlook” until 8 p.m., with damaging wind, hail and possible tornadoes features of the expected coming storms.

With some 35,000 military, civilian and contractor employees, Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site concentration of employment in the state of Ohio.