Expecting storms, Wright-Patt dismisses personnel two hours early

Anticipating powerful storms Tuesday afternoon, some Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel may be headed home early today.
“Due to the potential for inclement weather this afternoon, the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander has authorized a two-hour early release pending supervisor approval,” the base said on social media. “Supervisors are encouraged to use telework for the remainder of the day.”
Government support contractors must abide by the terms of their contracts and consult with their companies for guidance, the base’s message added.
Showers and thunderstorms were likely this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm expected after 1 p.m.
Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. In fact, most of Southwestern and much of Central Ohio are under a “severe weather outlook” until 8 p.m., with damaging wind, hail and possible tornadoes features of the expected coming storms.
With some 35,000 military, civilian and contractor employees, Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site concentration of employment in the state of Ohio.
About the Author