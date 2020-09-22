Experience race with live events, virtual health and fitness expo

9:30 a.m. – 2020 personal race stories

10 a.m. – 2020 AF Marathon featured aircraft, HH-60G Pave Hawk

10:30 a.m. – History of the AF Marathon

11 a.m. – 25th anniversary celebration in 2021

During the streaming, a small group of Airmen who are recipients of the “Gift an Airman registration” will also be running their selected race with social distancing in place.

“This is the Air Force Marathon so we wanted to still find a way to show our appreciation to our young junior Airmen and the sacrifices that they have made to serve our country,” said Hough. “In a show of support, some of our senior leadership have also decided to run alongside the Airmen.”

The Air Force Marathon’s Health and Fitness Expo is also ongoing virtually and during the streaming some vendors may be conducting live streams demonstrating their products and interacting with viewers.

“The virtual expo has many of the vendors who would have been physically at the expo,” said Jasmine Redman, Air Force Marathon special events coordinator. “At the expo participants can still learn about the new products in health, fitness and nutrition and vendors will be offering items on sale and special discount codes for their products and services so be sure to check out each vendor booth.”

The Health and Fitness Expo is free and open the public and will be available until Sept. 30. Viewers can search for specific companies or browse the virtual booths to see what each vendor has to offer.

To watch the AF Marathon live events, go to the Air Force Marathon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AirForceMarathon and to access the Health and Fitness Expo, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com/virtual-expo/

For the latest on the Air Force Marathon, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com/ or follow the Air Force Marathon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AirForceMarathon/.