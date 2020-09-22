Experience race with live events, virtual health and fitness expo

After canceling the in-person race for the 2020 Air Force Marathon due to the impact of COVID-19 and shifting to a now sold-out virtual race, the marathon staff are bringing the race day experience to the runners.
What would have been on the official marathon day Sept. 19, the Air Force Marathon team will be streaming live beginning at 9 a.m. on the Air Force Marathon Facebook page.
“Although we had to go virtual this year, we still wanted to give our participants a piece of the excitement and experiences that goes with race day,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director.
The schedule of events are as follows:
9 a.m. – Introduction with Brandon Hough, AF Marathon director
9:30 a.m. – 2020 personal race stories
10 a.m. – 2020 AF Marathon featured aircraft, HH-60G Pave Hawk
10:30 a.m. – History of the AF Marathon
11 a.m. – 25th anniversary celebration in 2021
During the streaming, a small group of Airmen who are recipients of the “Gift an Airman registration” will also be running their selected race with social distancing in place.
“This is the Air Force Marathon so we wanted to still find a way to show our appreciation to our young junior Airmen and the sacrifices that they have made to serve our country,” said Hough. “In a show of support, some of our senior leadership have also decided to run alongside the Airmen.”
The Air Force Marathon’s Health and Fitness Expo is also ongoing virtually and during the streaming some vendors may be conducting live streams demonstrating their products and interacting with viewers.
“The virtual expo has many of the vendors who would have been physically at the expo,” said Jasmine Redman, Air Force Marathon special events coordinator. “At the expo participants can still learn about the new products in health, fitness and nutrition and vendors will be offering items on sale and special discount codes for their products and services so be sure to check out each vendor booth.”
The Health and Fitness Expo is free and open the public and will be available until Sept. 30. Viewers can search for specific companies or browse the virtual booths to see what each vendor has to offer.
To watch the AF Marathon live events, go to the Air Force Marathon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AirForceMarathon and to access the Health and Fitness Expo, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com/virtual-expo/
For the latest on the Air Force Marathon, go to https://www.usafmarathon.com/ or follow the Air Force Marathon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AirForceMarathon/.