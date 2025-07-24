Explainer: What to know about the 2023 Premier Health data breach

• Customers affected: Letters will be sent to impacted individuals where address information is available and Premier Health will offer complimentary credit monitoring services and information on resources.

• Compromised information: The affected information varies for each individual and may include: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number or state issued identification number, passport number, individual taxpayer identification number, digital signature, login credentials, financial account information, medical information and health insurance information.

• The investigation: The company said an investigation was launched to “determine the nature and scope of the activity” and that’s when it found files on certain Premier Health systems that were subject to access and acquisition by an unauthorized party at different times between June 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023. The investigation recently concluded.

• What Premier Health is saying: “While we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information as a result, we encourage clients to review their account statements and health insurance account records for suspicious activity, and to report all suspicious activity to the institution that issued the record immediately,” the network said. “Premier Health encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity.”

• How to contact Premier Health with questions: Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact Premier Health’s dedicated assistance line at (855) 507-7876 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Avoiding future issues: Premier Health promptly notified law enforcement about the data breach. As part of their commitment to information security, the company is reviewing their policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of similar future events.