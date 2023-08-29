Extra deputies deployed in Miami County through holiday weekend

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will deploy extra deputies over the holiday weekend, with a specific emphasis on arresting drunk or drugged drivers.

The increased number of deputies are already on the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Explore Ohio Task Force 1 heads south in preparation of Hurricane Idalia

The increased enforcement was part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the announcement.

This campaign started Aug. 18 and runs through Sept. 4, and focuses on “high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness through advertising and publicity,” the announcement said.

Overtime for the extra deputies and some fuel costs are being paid for by a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justic Services, the sheriff’s office said.