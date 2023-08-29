Extra deputies deployed in Miami County through holiday weekend

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will deploy extra deputies over the holiday weekend, with a specific emphasis on arresting drunk or drugged drivers.

The increased number of deputies are already on the road, the sheriff’s office said.

ExploreOhio Task Force 1 heads south in preparation of Hurricane Idalia

The increased enforcement was part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign organized by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the announcement.

This campaign started Aug. 18 and runs through Sept. 4, and focuses on “high-visibility enforcement with heightened public awareness through advertising and publicity,” the announcement said.

Overtime for the extra deputies and some fuel costs are being paid for by a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justic Services, the sheriff’s office said.

In Other News
1
Ohio Mayors Alliance meets state legislators, asks for help with...
2
Fire reported in Traxler Mansion, again
3
Victim ID’d in deadly Dayton crash last week
4
Fleeing storm’s wrath, the Air Force once more turns to Wright-Patt
5
Forum looks at challenges, solutions for Black students in Dayton area

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top