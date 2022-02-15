Fairborn, Bath Twp. threaten to sue EPA over emissions near biodigester

FAIRBORN — Bath Twp and the city of Fairborn announced Monday that they intend to sue state regulators over alleged ammonia emissions coming from the controversial biodigester facility located in the township.
The township and the city allege that a 5.5 million-gallon fertilizer lagoon located next to the Dovetail facility was “installed and has been operating in violation of both the federal Clean Air Act and the State of Ohio’s air pollution laws since 2014,” a release from the city stated.
The township and city assert that Dovetail’s lagoon is emitting ammonia without the required air pollution permits or air pollution control devices.
Many residents of both Bath Twp. and Fairborn have opposed the biodigester facility because of odor allegedly coming from the facility for years.
Attorneys for Bath Twp. and Fairborn notified the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio EPA, and Dovetail Energy that they intend to jointly file a lawsuit under the Clean Air Act in 60 days in federal district court unless the alleged violations are corrected.
“Both the Township and the City are hopeful that Dovetail will work cooperatively and in good faith with USEPA and Ohio EPA to amicably resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” the release said.
Dovetail’s parent company Renergy operates the biodigester at 1156 Herr Road in Bath Twp. outside Fairborn. Anaerobic digesters are enclosed facilities in which manure and food waste is stored to produce fertilizer and methane gas, which is used to power neighboring homes. The electricity produced by Dovetail is publicly distributed through FirstEnergy.
The Ohio Court of Appeals recently upheld a Greene County court ruling stating the Dovetail biodigester was a public utility, and not subject to township zoning regulations. A class action lawsuit against Renergy is also pending in Greene County court.
