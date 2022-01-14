Renergy wins appeal in Bath. Twp. biodigester zoning case

The decision to uphold the ruling cites three main points, the first being sections of the Ohio Revised Code that confers “no power on any board of township trustees or board of zoning appeals” to regulate public utilities. The decision also states that Greene County was correct in not remanding the case back to the township’s Board of Zoning Appeals, and in ordering the board to grant Dovetail’s request for an exemption to expand the facility.

Bio-energy company Renergy operates the Dovetail biodigester in Bath Twp., an anaerobic biodigester facility at 1156 Herr Road in Bath Twp. outside Fairborn. Anaerobic digesters are enclosed facilities in which manure and food waste is stored to produce fertilizer and methane gas, which is used to power neighboring homes.