Fairborn business owner against city taking land for Broad Street upgrades

Fairborn City Council last week approved moving forward to acquire the four parcels, which city record shows totals 0.051 acres.

Fairborn Engineer Lee Harris told council the strips of land are among nine parcels the city earlier authorized staff to pursue as part of phase II. Five of the landowners have reached agreements with the city, Harris said.

“After we file the appropriations, we are putting the fair market value that we’ve” determined and “will put (it) into escrow,” he said of the four remaining parcels.

“And then we’ll be meeting with lawyers and owners to come to a mediation and a remedy … or continue to negotiate and come up with a more mutual and agreed upon dollar figure,” Harris added.

Gevedon said what the city has offered so far is insufficient for what it would cost his business, which he has operated for more than 25 years at that location.

He also questioned the need for a bike path for that area.

“I feel they need to do a bike study and show me their bike study (as to) whether or not they need this bike path,” Gevedon said.

Council also approved a measure to contract with Strand Design for stage one of Broad Street Phase III. Records show that phase is estimated to cost $3.05 million and run through 2025.

Phase III would run from Central Avenue to Sandhill Road. It would include a 10-foot wide bike path on north side from Sandhill to Highview, a three-lane road, new curb and gutter, and storm sewer improvements, Harris said.