NEW DETAILS: Roundabout being explored for Oakwood Ohio 48 intersection

The roundabout alternative will be examined for the six-spoke intersection involving Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, halfway up the Ohio 48 (Far Hills Avenue) hill just south of Dayton.

“The critical part of it is that you have … land to build a roundabout,” Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said. “And, also that traffic volumes in the various directions and the pedestrian traffic is such that a roundabout would, in fact, offer the level of service desirable.”