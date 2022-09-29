BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Roundabout being explored for Oakwood Ohio 48 intersection

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — The creation of a roundabout on Ohio 48 in Oakwood will be explored as part of a long-term plan to improve traffic signals in the city.

The roundabout alternative will be examined for the six-spoke intersection involving Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, halfway up the Ohio 48 (Far Hills Avenue) hill just south of Dayton.

“The critical part of it is that you have … land to build a roundabout,” Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said. “And, also that traffic volumes in the various directions and the pedestrian traffic is such that a roundabout would, in fact, offer the level of service desirable.”

The roundabout option will be studied as part of a master plan Oakwood has commissioned on upgrading its 17 traffic signals, 10 of which are on Ohio 48/Far Hills.

That street is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, Ohio Department of Transportation records show.

