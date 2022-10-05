NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market

Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.

The site of a former car wash has a 1,152 square foot, two-story building ,and plans call for a 425 square-foot, one-story addition in the rear of the building and a 625 square-foot, two-story garage in the rear of the lot, according to the city.