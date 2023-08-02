Fairborn contractors awarded tens of millions in AFRL, Navy contracts

Fairborn defense contractors have won large contract awards recently.
Ball Aerospace has seen a previously awarded contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) boosted by nearly $14 million, the Department of Defense said late Tuesday.
Ball Aerospace Advanced Technology and Information Solutions has been awarded a $13,983,452 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for work on responsive operator-interface development at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered.
This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,057,769 from $14,074,317, the DOD said.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson and is expected to be complete by Feb. 5, 2026. Funds in the amount of $9,942,745 are obligated at time of award.
Also based in Fairborn, Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems won a federal contract award for $33,797,890 from the Navy, for production, repair and other tasks in Crane, Ind., where the Navy has a surface warfare center.
