BreakingNews
Multi-county chase ends in Montgomery County, negotiations close I-70 exit ramps

Fairborn contractors awarded tens of millions in AFRL, Navy contracts

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
58 minutes ago
X

Fairborn defense contractors have won large contract awards recently.

Ball Aerospace has seen a previously awarded contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) boosted by nearly $14 million, the Department of Defense said late Tuesday.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Ball Aerospace Advanced Technology and Information Solutions has been awarded a $13,983,452 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for work on responsive operator-interface development at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered.

ExploreBrown expects new defense bill to be passed shortly after Congress resumes

This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,057,769 from $14,074,317, the DOD said.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson and is expected to be complete by Feb. 5, 2026. Funds in the amount of $9,942,745 are obligated at time of award.

Also based in Fairborn, Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems won a federal contract award for $33,797,890 from the Navy, for production, repair and other tasks in Crane, Ind., where the Navy has a surface warfare center.

In Other News
1
Multi-county chase ends in Montgomery County, negotiations close I-70...
2
Woolpert acquires schools services company with a national track record
3
Best of Dayton: Who has the best chocolates? Here are the finalists
4
Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees
5
Do you have or have you had long COVID? We want to hear from you

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top