Fairborn extends temporary ban on marijuana businesses while potential changes to state law loom

Additionally, the proposed state budget does not account for host cannabis fund distribution that Fairborn originally accounted for, said Fairborn city solicitor Mike McNamee.

“It is unclear whether it’ll be a monetary benefit to the city which allows adult use cannabis within its jurisdiction. It’s also possible that in the House...cannabis laws in Ohio might go through further amendments.”

In the version of Issue 2 passed by voters in November 2023, 36% of the 10% excise tax on adult use cannabis goes to host municipalities as revenue.

More and more communities in the Miami Valley are setting temporary and permanent bans, though this is bucking the trend in the rest of the state. Only 5% of Ohio’s population is under an opt-out.

Fairborn’s marijuana moratorium has already been in place for nine months, and would have expired at the end of March.

Senate Bill 56, sponsored by state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, would limit Ohio’s home grow from 12 plants down to six, reduce the THC levels in adult-use marijuana extracts from a maximum of 90% down to a maximum of 70%, and mandates that marijuana can only be used in a private residence.