Fairborn man killed in motorcycle crash in Bath Twp.

A Fairborn motorcyclist died following a crash in Bath Twp. Thursday night.
Around 10 p.m., Ernest H. Salmons, 40, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Ravenwood Drive near Dogwood Circle when he went off the road and into a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle hit a concrete culvert at the end of a driveway.
Fairborn fire and EMS crews transported Salmons to Soin Medical Center where he died from injuries, according to a press release.
Ravenwood Drive was closed for two hours due to the crash.
OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Fairborn fire and EMS, Fairborn Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
