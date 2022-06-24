Fairborn man killed in motorcycle crash in Bath Twp.

Around 10 p.m., Ernest H. Salmons, 40, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Ravenwood Drive near Dogwood Circle when he went off the road and into a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle hit a concrete culvert at the end of a driveway.

Fairborn fire and EMS crews transported Salmons to Soin Medical Center where he died from injuries, according to a press release.