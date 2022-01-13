Fairborn man killed in pedestrian strike in Butler Twp.

A Fairborn man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a truck in Butler Twp. late Wednesday night.
Around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol learned of a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 40 near Dog Leg Road.
An initial investigation revealed 48-year-old Jerome Gunn of Dayton was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 east on U.S. 40 when the truck hit a man walking east on the road, according to OSHP.
The pedestrian was identified as 50-year-old Ricardo Valdez.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Vandalia police and fire departments and the Butler Twp. Police Department assisted OSHP at the scene of the crash.
Montgomery County had one fatal crash through Jan. 10 this year, the most recent statistics available from the OSHP.
