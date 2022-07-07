Fairborn moves back start date for all students due to construction delay

The first day for staff will now be Aug. 30 and the first day of classes for PreK-K students will be Sept. 9, according to the district’s announcement.

The Dayton Daily News reported in June 2020 the project would cost about $24 million for the 103,163 square-foot school that would house students in grades 3-5.

The construction delay is not expected to increase costs, officials said.

Due to the delay in the start of the school year, the district said the school days will be longer to ensure the district gets enough instruction time as required by the state.

For the upcoming school year, start and end times for the school district will be:

Fairborn Primary 8:49 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Fairborn Intermediate 8:05 a.m. to 2:46 p.m.

Baker Middle School 7:40 a.m. to 3:01 p.m.

Fairborn High School 7:15 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.