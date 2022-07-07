dayton-daily-news logo
Fairborn moves back start date for all students due to construction delay

Final construction steps for the new Fairborn Intermediate school are slightly behind, leading the school district to move its start date back to Sept. 6, 2022. Contributed photo by Mark Rickert, Busy Bee Aerial Productions LLC

New Intermediate School is not quite ready, and district doesn’t want staggered starts from building to building

Fairborn City Schools has moved back the start of classes districtwide due to construction delays at one building.

The district announced this week classes for grades 1-12 will begin Sept. 6 after delays in school construction timelines at the new multimillion-dollar Fairborn Intermediate School.

“We believe the consistency in opening all buildings is helpful for both families and staff as you navigate child care and other planning issues,” Fairborn schools officials announced. “The district also had to work with the transportation department to plan accordingly.”

Conger Construction, the construction business working on the new site at 1020 S. Maple Ave., told the district in June that workforce shortages and supply chain issues will mean the new school won’t be able to open in time for the initial August start date.

Staff were expected back in school by Aug. 15 and grades 1-12 were expected back Aug. 18, with preschool and kindergarten students starting on Aug. 23.

The first day for staff will now be Aug. 30 and the first day of classes for PreK-K students will be Sept. 9, according to the district’s announcement.

The Dayton Daily News reported in June 2020 the project would cost about $24 million for the 103,163 square-foot school that would house students in grades 3-5.

The construction delay is not expected to increase costs, officials said.

Due to the delay in the start of the school year, the district said the school days will be longer to ensure the district gets enough instruction time as required by the state.

For the upcoming school year, start and end times for the school district will be:

  • Fairborn Primary 8:49 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
  • Fairborn Intermediate 8:05 a.m. to 2:46 p.m.
  • Baker Middle School 7:40 a.m. to 3:01 p.m.
  • Fairborn High School 7:15 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.
