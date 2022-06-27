JUST IN: School construction issue may cause Fairborn to delay start of classes

BreakingNews
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees seeking abortion
A Fairborn schools construction delay may result in the push back the of start of classes districtwide, the superintendent said.

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn school construction delay may result in pushing back the of start of classes districtwide.

The construction company building the new Fairborn Intermediate School recently told the district that building will not open on time, according to a message by Superintendent Gene Lolli.

“The district was notified last week … that there will be a delay in the opening” of the intermediate school, which was previously on schedule, Lolli wrote in a message on the district’s website.

“The district leadership and union leadership teams have met, and we are looking at options which include delaying the start of school district-wide,” he added.

Fairborn school district’s calendar calls for the opening day for all staff to be Aug. 15, with 1-12 classes starting Aug. 18 and kindergarten and preschool beginning Aug. 23.

The construction company is Conger Construction, the district’s website states.

The new intermediate school is being built at the former site of the old building, 25 Dellwood Drive.

The Dayton Daily News reported in June 2020 the project would cost about $24 million for the 103,163-square-feet school that would house students in grades three, four and five.

