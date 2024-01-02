Fairborn names new city manager

“I am thrilled to announce the selection of Mike Gebhart as our new city manager,” said Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick. “Mike has been part of the Fairborn team since February 2012 and is seen by the city council and staff as a strong and dedicated leader.”

As city manager, Gebhart will be responsible for all city departments.

He replaces Rob Anderson, who served as city manager from 2017 until his resignation effective Dec. 31. Anderson on Dec. 21 appointed Gebhart acting city manager.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as the new city manager,” Gebhart said. “I look forward to working with the community, city council and city staff to continue to make Fairborn a city in motion.”

For the past seven years Gebhart has served as the assistant city manager and economic development director. In addition to these roles has worked as the executive director of the Fairborn Development Corporation and the interim executive director of the Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments.

He also oversaw the build-out and initial operation of the Miami Valley’s first kitchen incubator known as SPARK-FAIRBORN, worked with staff on the revitalization of the Broad Street Corridor and created the Hometown Heroes Banner Program, the city said.

Before his assignment as assistant city manager/economic director, Gebhart was the city’s community development director; township administrator and planning and zoning director for Bethel Twp. in Miami County and code enforcement officer for the city of Kettering.

Gebhart earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State University and is a Centerville High School graduate. He also has a credentialed manager certification from the International City/County Managers Association.

The city said it is working to fill the vacancy created by Gebhart’s promotion.