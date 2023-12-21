Fairborn names Wright State, Centerville grad acting city manager

The decision by Anderson to appoint someone in an acting capacity does not require city council approval, according to Meghan Howard, Fairborn communications manager.

“Rob was within his purview when he made that designation,” Howard said in email. “However, city council does have to vote to name someone” with an interim designation.

Gebhart, a graduate of Wright State University and Centerville High School, has been assistant city manager since 2017, the same year Anderson was hired as Fairborn’s top administrator.

Gebhart has overseen the city’s fire and police departments, as well as economic development, records show.

Previous roles for Gebhart include development services director of Fairborn for four years, as well as township administrator and planning and zoning director of Bethel Twp., according to his resume.

Gebhart does not have a contract for his new role, Howard said.

Earlier this year he was a candidate for the Huber Heights city manager’s job. Gebhart’s application letter for that job indicated that he brings “a diverse skill set that many government executives do not, both local government and private sector executive manager experience.”

Gebhart holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in political science from Wright State.

Anderson, 51, cited health reasons in his decision to step down, but he will serve as a consultant to fill the city manager’s job. A job description has not been posted for that position, Howard said.

Fairborn will pay Anderson for three months at his normal salary through March, according to city records.

He will receive a lump sum payment “as soon as practical” after Jan. 1, 100% of his unused vacation time and 25% of his accrued sick time, documents show.

Anderson will also consult for the city and “facilitate, cooperate and assist in transitioning” a newly appointed and/or interim replacement “on an as needed basis,” the separation agreement states.