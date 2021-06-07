Fairborn office building sells for $4.7M, set for employer consolidation

A Fairborn office building has a new owner and will serve as the new home of a non-profit that offers behavioral health services.
The vacant 46,700-square-foot office building at 1825 Commerce Blvd., formerly owned by Logtec Investment Partners, was sold to TCN Behavioral, those involved in the transaction said in a release.
The sale price was $4.75 million.
The facility will be used to consolidate TCN’s existing Fairborn operations, and will house administrative staffing support for the TCN network, which covers several counties. TCN’s current location is 600 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
The two-story class A office building was built in 2003.
David Nianouris of HER Commercial represented the buyer, and Matt Arnovitz of CBRE represented Logtec.