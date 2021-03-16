Fairborn police ID person of interest in U.S. Bank robbery

Fairborn police on Tuesday identified a person of interest in the Monday afternoon U.S. Bank robbery,
An arrest warrant was issued for 62-year-old William “Tony” Rivers, Fairborn police said.
Police were called at 3:30 p.m. Monday to the bank at 1 W. Main St. after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Now, police are asking for the public’s help to find Rivers, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 220 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.