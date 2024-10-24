Breaking: Why does it smell so bad outside this fall? Manure? Ginkgoes? Trapped odors?

Fairborn woman accused of OVI indicted in hit-skip crash

Greene County Courthouse

Greene County Courthouse
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Fairborn woman is accused of being under the influence of drugs in a crash that seriously injured a man in Bath Twp.

Brittany E. Duncan, 36, is facing one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to stop after an accident, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court.

The OVI charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Duncan tested positive for benzodiazepines, opiates and other drugs, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreOhio focuses on ‘most precious cargo’ in safety week for school buses, teen drivers
Brittany Elizabeth Duncan. Photo courtesy of Greene County Jail

icon to expand image

On March 2, Duncan was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Yellow Springs Road when drove off the side of the road near Butternut Drive. When Duncan pulled back onto the road, she hit a Mongoose bicycle that was traveling in front of her, according to the report.

Duncan then reportedly fled the scene.

The bicyclist, a 50-year-old Centerville man, was transported to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health with serious injuries.

Duncan was arrested on Tuesday and is held in the Greene County Jail.

In Other News
1
County allocates $5 million emergency funds to Developmental...
2
Heavy smoke, flames shoot from vacant Dayton apartment complex
3
Huber Heights man accused of hitting man with vehicle in Riverside...
4
Concerned about budget cuts at Montgomery County Developmental...
5
Air Force Museum ready for Halloween-themed “Troops & Treats” Saturday

About the Author