Fairborn woman accused of OVI indicted in hit-skip crash

A Fairborn woman is accused of being under the influence of drugs in a crash that seriously injured a man in Bath Twp.
Brittany E. Duncan, 36, is facing one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to stop after an accident, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court.
The OVI charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.
Duncan tested positive for benzodiazepines, opiates and other drugs, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
On March 2, Duncan was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Yellow Springs Road when drove off the side of the road near Butternut Drive. When Duncan pulled back onto the road, she hit a Mongoose bicycle that was traveling in front of her, according to the report.
Duncan then reportedly fled the scene.
The bicyclist, a 50-year-old Centerville man, was transported to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health with serious injuries.
Duncan was arrested on Tuesday and is held in the Greene County Jail.
About the Author