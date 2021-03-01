Fairborn woman killed in head-on crash identified

A woman killed in a head-on crash in Fairborn last week has been identified.
Lucretica Day, 55, of Fairborn, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash in the 110 block of Kauffman Avenue, according to police.
Day was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the crash. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals, including Day’s passenger and two passengers and the driver in the other vehicle.
A Fairborn officer discovered the accident after they heard a loud crashing noise while patrolling the area.
Both vehicles had heavy, front-end damage.
Fairborn police are continuing to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.