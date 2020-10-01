Fairfield Commons to welcome back a former tenant this fall, add another new store in early 2021

Seabolt & Co. started in 2013 as a skin-care brand for men before expanding into a brick and mortar modern apothecary in 2015 and opening a store in August 2016 in the Fairfield Commons Mall. That store later closed, but the retailer is returning and will open a new location on the mall’s upper level near the food court. It will offer expanded services and selection and is expected to open in November, mall officials said in a release.

Seabolt & Co. “offers affordable bath and body luxuries through their own brand of made-in-Ohio vegan apothecary products,” mall officials said. It will also offer skin-care services such as facials and body waxing for men and women. Seabolt & Co. is also creating a store-within-a-store concept with its sister brand, RegiMen Grooming Emporium, which operates in Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus.