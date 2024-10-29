Breaking: Ohio vouchers: 153K students enroll in private schools this school year

Fairfield Road widening project to start in early 2025 in Beavercreek

Resurfacing and widening improvements are currently underway along North Fairfield Road, from Pentagon Boulevard to the I-675 ramps. Key aspects of the project include removing deteriorated sections of the roadway, replacing the median, upgrading guardrails, and conducting minor widening along the I-675 northbound exit ramp. Upon completion, the roadway will be repaved. Construction has been scheduled during evening hours to minimize traffic disruptions. The $1.76 million project is funded by $939,888 in federal funds and $826,592 in city street levy funds and will be completed before winter.

Beavercreek city council took action on several road work projects Monday night, including one expected to start in early 2025.

Proposed improvements to North Fairfield Road between Shakertown Road to Fairbrook Elementary School include widening from two lanes to add a center turn lane, constructing an eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of Fairfield Road and adding a five-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side. Improvements also include curb, bridge and storm sewer improvements.

The city is expected to get underway with the widening of Fairfield Road, one of the main thoroughfares in the city, in early 2025, and construction would go through the winter of 2026.

The estimated project cost is $4 million. About 65% of the project is funded through federal grants with the required local match.

The city is in the process of securing right-of-way for the project, and has been working with 31 property owners to purchase property, according to city documents. Beavercreek had agreements with 28 of those as of Monday evening.

Additionally, city council is pursuing right-of-way agreements with property owners for another project along with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Beavercreek has planned improvements to Dayton-Xenia Road between Meadow Bridge Drive and Darlington Drive. The section from Meadow Bridge to Hanes Road would be widened to five lanes — two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane — and the section from Hanes Road to Darlington Drive will taper from five to three lanes at Darlington Drive. This would include a center turn lane, as well as curb, gutter, and storm sewer improvements. A sidewalk will be built along both sides of the road.

The city has been working with 28 property owners to purchase right-of-way, and has agreements with 22 of those to date.

