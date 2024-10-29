Fairfield Road widening project to start in early 2025 in Beavercreek

The city is expected to get underway with the widening of Fairfield Road, one of the main thoroughfares in the city, in early 2025, and construction would go through the winter of 2026.

The estimated project cost is $4 million. About 65% of the project is funded through federal grants with the required local match.

The city is in the process of securing right-of-way for the project, and has been working with 31 property owners to purchase property, according to city documents. Beavercreek had agreements with 28 of those as of Monday evening.

Additionally, city council is pursuing right-of-way agreements with property owners for another project along with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Beavercreek has planned improvements to Dayton-Xenia Road between Meadow Bridge Drive and Darlington Drive. The section from Meadow Bridge to Hanes Road would be widened to five lanes — two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane — and the section from Hanes Road to Darlington Drive will taper from five to three lanes at Darlington Drive. This would include a center turn lane, as well as curb, gutter, and storm sewer improvements. A sidewalk will be built along both sides of the road.

The city has been working with 28 property owners to purchase right-of-way, and has agreements with 22 of those to date.