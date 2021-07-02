Fairmont HS teacher drops out of Kettering mayor race

Boze should not have filed his petition before July to meet that requirement.

“If we waited a few months, rather than filing in March, we would have been fine, but the guidance we were given never made us aware of this,” Boze wrote on his Facebook page that expressed his disappointment and also thanked his staff and supporters.

“Though I will not be able to run, the mission to invest in other continues,” he said.

So far, three others have pulled petitions to run, including former state Sen. Peggy Lehner, who previously served as a Kettering councilwoman. She filed her petition on June 21; the board likely will vote on certification at its July meeting.

Michael Barnett, who previously has run for office, pulled a petition on June 1, and J’Anthony Williams pulled a petition on April 7 but neither has filed them, board of elections records show.

Mayor Don Patterson, first elected to the mayor’s post in 2005, is not eligible to run again in November due to term limits.