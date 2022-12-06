Famed Wright Field test pilot dies at 101

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center History Office Twitter account noted his passing, saying: “We regret to announce that legendary Wright Field @WrightPattAFB & @EdwardsAFB test pilot Col Kenneth O Chilstrom passed away Saturday 12/3. He was also the XF-108 program manager for @AFLCMCofficial ...”

According to his Wikipedia page, he “strongly desired a position in flight test at Dayton, Ohio’s Wright Field — the dream job of many fighter pilots.”

He was able to secure a position as maintenance officer at Wright Field, his Wikipedia entry said.

“Flight test at Wright Field expanded rapidly and provided Chilstrom with the opportunity to realize his dream. He tested a number of P-47 Thunderbolt variants including the XP-47E with a pressurized cockpit and the XP-47J — one of the fastest piston engine fighters ever built,” the entry said.

In 1949 and 1950, Chilstrom was commandant of the Air Force Test Pilot School and commanded the last of that school’s classes held at Wright Field.