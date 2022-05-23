Farmers Market open on Thursdays in downtown Lebanon

Step up and support the blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period by donating at the city of Franklin community blood drive Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City of Franklin Fire Department, 45 E. Fourth St.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of the summer vacation season, a traditionally challenging time for Community Blood Center to register enough blood donors to supply area hospitals.

The goal the “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign is to enlist first-time donors, remind all donors to make and keep appointments despite travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage those eligible to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center May 2 through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards. STAFF REPORT

FRANKLIN/SPRINGBORO

Library to kick off annual Summer Reading Program

The Franklin-Springboro Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins May 31.

The program offers fun incentives to keep children reading all summer. In addition, take-home and in-person programming is planned.

Stop by the library to register or visit www.fspl.org for details.

The library offers a variety of programming for kids to adults. Story Time for little ones, Virtual Space for teens and Book Club Kits for adults are just a few. The digital library and library databases are available 24/7. STAFF REPORT