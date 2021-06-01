dayton-daily-news logo
Fatalities in large truck crashes are up 48% since 2009

Fatalities and injuries have increased in crashes involving large trucks

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Fatalities and injuries in crashes involving large trucks have risen nearly every year since 2009.

In 2019 5,005 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks, which is a 48% increase compared to 2009, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Injuries in crashes involving large trucks increased by 115%, to 159,000 in 2019, the data show.

The number of registered trucks and miles traveled also increased, as did the rate of fatalities in crashes involving large trucks.

In 2018 the rate of fatalities in truck crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled was 1.642, according to the most recent federal data available. In 2009 the rate was 1.17, according to NHTSA.

Fatalities in crashes involving large trucks increased from 2009 to 2019
More study is needed to determine why truck crash fatalities and injuries are on the rise, said Chris Turner, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

“It’s definitely not going the right direction,” he said.

