PHOTOS: Trucking firm looking to fill openings for drivers

Dayton trucking executive Kevin Burch said the industry struggles to find drivers of large trucks.
The former president of the Dayton trucking firm Jet Express until it sold to Martin Transportation Systems, Burch is now vice president of sales and governmental affairs for Martin, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Martin held an open house on May 25 at its 4518 Webster St., Dayton facility.
“We are having an open house because we want to tell the motoring public that we have careers and we also want to thank our existing workforce that we appreciate the professional men and women that are truck drivers moving America’s goods safely,” Burch said at the open house. “Trucking is a good experience. It’s a livelihood.”
Burch says he has 24 openings for drivers.
Heavy and tractor trailer trucking jobs are among the 25 jobs in Ohio expected to have the most openings through 2028, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.