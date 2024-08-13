FBI agents investigate at Turtlecreek Twp. home

Crime & Law
By
11 hours ago
X

FBI agents were at a residence on Anderson Street in Turtlecreek Twp. on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

The FBI said their agents and law enforcement partners were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, but said they wouldn’t release more details at this time.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story with any new information.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Aunt pleads guilty in deaths of 2 children from Dayton found in car...
2
Ohio officer faces murder charges in shooting of pregnant Black woman...
3
Behind the Badge: Here is what we learned going through the Sinclair...
4
Former Rosa Parks employee found competent for trial in alleged assault...
5
Body camera released in Dayton police shooting; man in stable condition

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top