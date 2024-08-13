FBI agents investigate at Turtlecreek Twp. home

FBI agents were at a residence on Anderson Street in Turtlecreek Twp. on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.
The FBI said their agents and law enforcement partners were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, but said they wouldn’t release more details at this time.
We are working to learn more, and will update this story with any new information.
Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.
