FBI, DEA investigating in Dayton

The FBI and DEA were in Dayton Friday morning as part of an investigaiton.
Details about the investigation were not immediately avaialble. Investigators were reported in the areas of Odlin Avenue, Main Street and Hillcreat Avenue.
FBI spokesperson Todd Lindgren confirm the agency had a team in Dayton Friday morning assisting another law enforcement agency with an investigaiton.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
