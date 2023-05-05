FDA: Throw out some COVID-19 at-home tests due to bacteria risk

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using and throw out Pilot COVID-19 at-home test kits with the following lot numbers:

53K38N1T1 53K4221T1 53K4292T1 53K38N2T1 53K4222T1 53K42A1T1 53K38N3T1 53K4223T1 53K42A2T1 53K38N4T1 53K4224T1 53K42A3T1 53K38N5T1 53K4225T1 53K42E1T1 53K38P1T1 53K4231T1 53K42G1T1 53K38P2T1 53K4232T1 53K42G2T1 53K38P3T1 53K4233T1 53K42H1T1 53K41T5T1 53K4261T1 53K42H2T1 53K41X1T1 53K4262T1 53K42L1T1 53K41X2T 53K4271T1 53K42L2T1 53K41X3T1 53K4272T1 53K4361AC 53K4211T1 53K4273T1 53K4362AC 53K4212T1 53K4274T1 53K4392AC 53K4213T1 53K4291T1

If your SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 at-home test is included in the recall, do not use it and throw out the entire kit in the household trash. Do not pour the liquid solution down the drain.

Talk to your health care provider if you think you were tested with a test under recall or if you have concerns about your test results.