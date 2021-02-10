Feb. 17 application deadline for Scholarships for Military Children

Completed applications for the Scholarships for Military Children Program for academic year 2021-2022 are due by Feb. 17. The program, now entering its 21st year, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissary’s role in enhancing military quality of life.
The scholarship is administered by Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families. Thus far, the program has awarded more than $20.1 million to 11,814 students, selected from a pool of nearly 105,000 applicants.
Funding for the program comes from commissary business partners and other earmarked contributions to Fisher House Foundation Inc.
All rules and requirements for the program, as well as links to frequently asked questions are available at the Scholarships for Military Children website: www.militaryscholar.org.