February top 10 wettest on record

Dayton and Columbus set three daily rainfall records each, and Cincinnati set one daily rainfall record to help make the month one of the top 10 wettest in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

February marked the sixth wettest in Dayton on record with 5.57 inches, the eighth wettest in Cincinnati with 6.3 inches, and Columbus recorded its fourth wettest February with 6.12 inches of rain.