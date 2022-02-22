Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton, Columbus break rainfall records set in the 70s

A truck drives through high water caused by heavy rain Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, on Nicholas Road in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

caption arrowCaption
A truck drives through high water caused by heavy rain Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, on Nicholas Road in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By Daniel Susco
Updated 29 minutes ago

After heavy rain last week broke daily records, Dayton and Columbus are again reporting record-breaking rainfalls due to today’s downpours.

ExploreRainfall today breaks records, some over 100 years old

In Dayton, as of 4:51 p.m., 1.37 inches of rain fell in Dayton, breaking the old record of 0.84 inches set in 1975.

In Columbus, 1.39 inches of rain fell by 4:51 p.m., breaking a record of 0.96 inches set in 1971.

Either of these totals could increase due to showers later tonight, the NWS said.

In Other News
1
Ask the local experts: What do you want to know about aging in Ohio?
2
Springboro first-graders create “Twosday” capsule to open in 2033
3
Work starts on new U.S. House map, with hints of progress on state...
4
Miami Valley hospitals celebrate ‘Twosday’ births with special onesie
5
Library to create new tech/innovation center in Troy

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top