Federal warrants served in Troy Friday

Troy police assisted the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration as investigators served warrants Friday morning.
Around 6 a.m., the FBI and DEA executed federal search and arrest warrants in the 700 block of North Dorset Road, Troy police said.
“The warrants were served without incident and the investigation is ongoing,” police posted on social media.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
Dayton sets new snowfall record Thursday
2
‘UAP are real’: Congress pushes quest for transparency on UFOs
3
Bills to watch as Ohio lawmakers rush out legislation in ‘lame duck’...
4
Glazed Donut Eatery, near Wright State, has grand opening today
5
‘I wanted it to be a fun party’: Remembering 40 years of the Beerman...
About the Author