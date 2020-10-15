Feds charge 205 in southern Ohio with gun-related crimes in past year

The cases against 205 defendants are a result of a partnership between federal and local law enforcement in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, the U.S. attorney stated in a news release.

“If you’re prohibited from possessing a gun and you get caught with a firearm in this district, you’re going to federal prison,” DeVillers stated. “You’re going to prison for years, not months. You’re not getting probation and you are going out of the state to a Bureau of Prisons facility.”