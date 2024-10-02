Fewer than 1,500 in the Miami Valley without power following Hurricane Helene

More the 1,400 people are still without power five days after remnants from Hurricane Helene brought damaging winds and rain to the Miami Valley.
As of 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, AES Ohio had 1,413 total customers without service, including 839 in Mongtomery County.
Strong and damaging winds Friday knocked down tree limbs and power lines, causing thousands to lose power in the region. At one point, 136,000 AES Ohio customers lost power.
AES Ohio is reporting the following outages as of 10:08 a.m.:
- Clark County: 8
- Darke Coutny: 1
- Greene County: 336
- Miami County: 4
- Montgomery County: 839
- Preble County: 2
- Warren County: 74
