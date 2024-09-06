Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect jailed, Moraine police say

Credit: Google Earth

Credit: Google Earth

Crime & Law
By
Updated Sept 7, 2024
X

A man suspected in the Fifth Third Bank robbery late Friday morning in Moraine is jailed, police say.

The robbery was reported at 11:28 a.m. at the bank branch at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane after a man passed a note to a teller demanding money before fleeing on foot, said Sgt. Andrew Parish of the Moraine Police Division.

ExplorePolice: Kettering bank robber hands note to teller, whispers ‘hurry up’

Officers found the suspect, a 31-year-old Dayton man who was not armed a few minutes later in a wooded area by the bank. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.

Money taken during the robbery was recovered, police said, but it was unknown whether a dye pack exploded on the cash.

In Other News
1
Man gets probation for setting 2 fires within hours at same Dayton...
2
Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse
3
Man indicted for arson in June fire destroys 3 houses in Dayton
4
Woman gets 3 years for attacking, injuring DPS bus driver in front of...
5
Man indicted after reportedly shooting into Dayton house over $20 debt

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.