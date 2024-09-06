Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect jailed, Moraine police say

A man suspected in the Fifth Third Bank robbery late Friday morning in Moraine is jailed, police say.
The robbery was reported at 11:28 a.m. at the bank branch at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane after a man passed a note to a teller demanding money before fleeing on foot, said Sgt. Andrew Parish of the Moraine Police Division.
Officers found the suspect, a 31-year-old Dayton man who was not armed a few minutes later in a wooded area by the bank. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.
Money taken during the robbery was recovered, police said, but it was unknown whether a dye pack exploded on the cash.
About the Author