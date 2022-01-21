Fight prompts police response at Meadowdale High School

A fight resulted in a call for officer assistance was issued at Meadowdale High School Friday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.
The fight was reported around 1:05 p.m. A few minutes later a call for officer assistance was issued. It has since been canceled, according to dispatch.
A medic responded to the school, but information on injuries was not available.
Initial reports indicate there was a disturbance on the second floor and that a security guard was injured.
Multiple cruisers from Dayton and Trotwood police departments were on the scene, as well as Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
In Other News
1
Police arrest man accused of several area armed gas station robberies
2
Sinclair College expands nursing program to help meet need during...
3
How Intel workforce would compare to Dayton Region workforce
4
Warren County dropping emergency rental assistance program
5
Leaders, possible suppliers react to Intel’s $20B Ohio investment...
About the Author